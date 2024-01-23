Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 39 cents to $74.37 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 51 cents to $79.55 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 3 cents to $2.21 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $3.60 to $2,025.80 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 16 cents to $22.46 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 per pound.

The dollar rose to 148.39 yen from 148.04 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0845 from $1.0884.