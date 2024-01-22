Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.78 to $75.19 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.50 to $80.06 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 8 cents to $2.24 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $7.10 to $2,022.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 41 cents to $22.30 per ounce, and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.76 per pound.

The dollar fell to 148.04 yen from 148.19 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0884 from $1.0893.