Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.78 to $75.19 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.50 to $80.06 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 8 cents to $2.24 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $7.10 to $2,022.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 41 cents to $22.30 per ounce, and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.76 per pound.
The dollar fell to 148.04 yen from 148.19 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0884 from $1.0893.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Business
Business
Apple Valley's Uponor hopes new owner will accelerate its Mexico, South America growth
It was a down year in 2023 for mergers and acquisition, but Uponor's merger with a Swiss company one of the bigger deals for a Minnesota employer.