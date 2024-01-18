Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.52 to $74.08 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.22 to $79.10 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.18 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $15.10 to $2,021.60 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $22.81 per ounce, and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.75 per pound.
The dollar fell to 148.24 yen from 148.28 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0861 from $1.0874
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to erase most of its loss for the week so far
Wall Street bounced back to recoup almost all the losses it suffered earlier in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% following back-to-back drops that kicked off this holiday-shortened week. The Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3%. Big Tech stocks led the way, including Apple, which flipped its loss for the week so far into a gain. Chip companies were also strong after chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor gave a better-than-expected revenue forecast. Treasury yields were mixed and holding steadier after jumping earlier in the week. That eased the pressure on stocks.
Business
The federal debt tops $34 trillion and some in Congress want a commission to find ways to tackle it
A bill to create a bipartisan commission that would tackle the nation's soaring debt and make policy recommendations to Congress won approval Thursday from a House committee.
Business
Biden visits North Carolina, a state he hopes to win in November, to promote internet access
President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled $82 million for North Carolina to help connect 16,000 new households and businesses to high-speed internet, delivering an election-year pitch about policies he says are "just getting started'' at improving the United States.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.52 to $74.08 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.22 to $79.10 per barrel.
Business
AI is the buzz, the big opportunity and the risk to watch among the Davos glitterati
Artificial intelligence is easily the biggest buzzword for world leaders and corporate bosses diving into big ideas at the World Economic Forum's glitzy annual meeting in Davos. Breathtaking advances in generative AI stunned the world last year, and the elite crowd is angling to take advantage of its promise and minimize its risks.