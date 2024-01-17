Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 16 cents to $72.56 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 41 cents to $77.88 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.14 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.65 a gallon. February natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $23.70 to $2,006.50 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 42 cents to $22.67 per ounce, and March copper fell 4 cents to $3.73 per pound.
The dollar rose to 148.28 yen from 147.25 Japanese yen. The euro held steady at $1.0874.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
CNN's new chief says the network needs to recapture the "swagger and innovation" of its youth
CNN's new chief executive says the company needs to recapture the ''swagger and innovation'' of its early days — and that, he says, increasingly means embracing a future outside of television.
Business
Amazon to invest in Diamond Sports as part of bankruptcy restructuring
Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as part of a restructuring agreement as the largest owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy.
Business
Blaine pet store fired woman after learning she was pregnant
Minnesota Department of Human Rights settled a discrimination case against Four Paws and a Tail.
Business
Race, rural economy and a housing shortage collide in Long Prairie apartment fight
Many community leaders in the central Minnesota town welcome a company plan to build apartments, but the proposal has "brought out a lot of ugly in a small town."
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 16 cents to $72.56 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 41 cents to $77.88 per barrel.