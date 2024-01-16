Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 28 cents to $72.40 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 14 cents to $78.29 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.12 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon. February natural gas fell 41 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $21.40 to $2,030.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $23.09 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.77 per pound.
The dollar rose to 147.25 yen from 145.80 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0874 from $1.0951.
