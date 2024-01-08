Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $3.04 to $70.77 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $2.64 to $76.12 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 8 cents to $2.03 a gallon. February heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.58 a gallon. February natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $16.30 to $2,033.50 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 1 cent to $23.31 per ounce, and March copper was unchanged at $3.81 per pound.

The dollar fell to 144.11 yen from 144.68 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0963 from $1.0943.