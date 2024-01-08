Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $3.04 to $70.77 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $2.64 to $76.12 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 8 cents to $2.03 a gallon. February heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.58 a gallon. February natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $16.30 to $2,033.50 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 1 cent to $23.31 per ounce, and March copper was unchanged at $3.81 per pound.
The dollar fell to 144.11 yen from 144.68 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0963 from $1.0943.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
United Airlines found loose bolts, other issues on a key part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners
United Airlines said Monday it found loose bolts and other ''installation issues'' on a part of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jets that were inspected after a mid-flight blowout on a similar Alaska Airlines jet on Friday.
Business
Emergency at 3 miles high: Alaska Airlines pilots, passengers kept calm after fuselage blowout
The emergency began with a bang three miles above Oregon.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies near record heights as Big Tech stocks recover; oil tumbles
Wall Street rallied Monday to claw back almost all the losses from its slow start to the year.
Business
IRS announces January 29 as start of 2024 tax season
The IRS on Monday announced January 29 as the official start date of the 2024 tax season, and expects more than 128.7 million tax returns to be filed by the April 15 tax deadline.
Business
Boeing, Alaska Air Group fall; Harpoon Therapeutics, Axonics rise, Monday, 1/8/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: