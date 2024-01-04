Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 51 cents to $72.19 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 66 cents to $77.59 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 5 cents to $2.11 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February natural gas rose 15 cents to $2.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $7.20 to $2,050.00 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 3 cents to $23.19 per ounce, and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.84 per pound.
The dollar rose to 144.59 yen from 143.26 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0948 from $1.0919.
