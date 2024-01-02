Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $1.27 to $70.38 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.15 to $75.89 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.09 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.53 a gallon. February natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $1.60 to $2,073.40 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 14 cents to $23.95 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.88 per pound.
The dollar rose to 141.98 yen from 140.88 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0946 from $1.1042.
