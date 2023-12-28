Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $2.34 to $71.77 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.26 to $78.39 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 6 cents to $2.09 a gallon. January heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.56 a gallon. February natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $9.60 to $2,083.50 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 27 cents to $24.37 per ounce, and March copper fell 4 cents to $3.92 per pound.
The dollar fell to 141.47 yen from 141.90 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.1064 from $1.1101.
