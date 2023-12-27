Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $1.46 to $74.11 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.42 to $79.65 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. January heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.62 a gallon. January natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $23.30 to $2,093.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 24 cents to $24.64 per ounce, and March copper rose 6 cents to $3.96 per pound.

The dollar fell to 141.90 yen from 142.49 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1101 from $1.1045.