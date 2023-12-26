Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.01 to $75.57 per barrel Tuesay. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2 to $81.07 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 3 cents to $2.16 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.67 a gallon. January natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose 70 cents to $2,069.80 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 17 cents to $24.40 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.90 per pound.
The dollar rose to 142.49 yen from 142.45 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1045 from $1.1011.
