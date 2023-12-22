Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 33 cents to $73.56 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 32 cents to $79.07 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.66 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $17.80 to $2,069.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 2 cents to $24.57 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.91 per pound.
The dollar rose to 142.50 yen from 142.25 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1014 from $1.0999.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Residents of Iceland village near volcano that erupted are allowed to return home
Residents of the small Icelandic fishing village near where a volcano erupted were told Friday they could return home.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks closer to record highs to cap its 8th straight winning week
Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish Friday, following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up.
Business
Biden's hydrogen tax credit unveiled as administration tries to jump start industry
The Biden administration released its highly anticipated proposal for doling out billions of dollars in tax credits to hydrogen producers Friday, in a massive effort to build out an industry that some hope can be a cleaner alternative to fossil fueled power.
Business
Delaware hospital system will pay $47 million to settle whistleblower allegations of billing fraud
Delaware's largest hospital system will pay more than $47 million to settle whistleblower allegations by its former compliance officer that it provided kickbacks to outside doctors in return for patient referrals, resulting in fraudulent Medicaid billing.
Business
Minnesota's economy picked up speed in third quarter
The state is still trailing growth in the U.S. as a whole.