Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 33 cents to $73.89 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 31 cents to $79.39 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $2.16 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.70 a gallon. January natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $3.60 to $2,051.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 4 cents to $24.59 per ounce, and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.92 per pound.
The dollar fell to 142.25 yen from 143.83 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0999 from $1.0946.
Man shot, killed in Minneapolis was on run after being charged with seeking ransom for dogs
