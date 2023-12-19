Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 97 cents to $73.44 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.28 to $79.23 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.20 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.72 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $11.60 to $2,052.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 21 cents to $24.32 per ounce, and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.90 per pound.
The dollar rose to 143.92 yen from 142.90 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0976 from $1.0917.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Rochester
Billionaire Glen Taylor announces a new charitable mission for 2024
The Mankato businessman and Star Tribune owner will rent out his farmland, valued at $172 million, and donate the proceeds to charities and southern Minnesota communities.
Business
IRS to waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms owing back taxes for 2020 or 2021
The IRS said Tuesday it is going to waive penalty fees for people who failed to pay back taxes that total less than $100,000 per year for tax years 2020 and 2021.
Business
Immigration and declines in death cause uptick in US population growth this year
Immigration powered population gains in the United States for a second year in a row and — coupled with a drop in the number of deaths from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic — caused an uptick in the U.S. growth rate in 2023, according to estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks up, and S&P 500 pulls closer to a record on rate-cut hopes
Wall Street ticked higher Tuesday and pulled within a good day of its record amid hopes that moves by Japan to keep interest rates easy for investors could be a preview for the rest of the world.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 97 cents to $73.44 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.28 to $79.23 per barrel.