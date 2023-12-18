Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.04 to $72.47 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.40 to $77.95 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.16 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.67 a gallon. January natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $4.80 to $2,040.50 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 4 cents to $24.11 per ounce, and March copper fell 4 cents to $3.85 per pound.

The dollar rose to 142.90 yen from 142.19 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0917 from $1.0899.