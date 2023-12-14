Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.11 to $71.58 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.35 to $76.61 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 10 cents to $2.12 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.59 a gallon. January natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $47.60 to $2,044.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $1.47 to $24.39 per ounce, and March copper rose 10 cents to $3.89 per pound.
The dollar fell to 142.05 yen from 143.18 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0991 from $1.0886.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises again as the Dow ticks to another record
Most of Wall Street rose Thursday following its big rally from the day before on excitement that several cuts to interest rates may indeed be coming next year.
Nation
Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps
Hundreds of thousands of older Americans could pay less for some of their outpatient drug treatments beginning early next year, the Biden administration announced Thursday.
Business
Amazon, Target and more will stop selling water beads marketed to kids due to rising safety concerns
Three major retailers — Amazon, Target and Walmart — say they're suspending sales of water-bead products marketed to young children due to growing safety concerns.
Business
Moderna, Rivian rise; Apellis, Adobe fall, Thursday, 12/14/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/14/2023
Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, enough to push the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its second straight record high.