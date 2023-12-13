Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 86 cents to $69.47 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.02 to $74.26 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.02 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. January natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $4.10 to $1,997.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 10 cents to $22.92 per ounce, and March copper was unchanged at $3.79 per pound.
The dollar fell to 143.18 yen from 145.60 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0886 from $1.0791.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Racial imbalance in Minnesota schools must be 'substantial factor' in inadequate education to violate Constitution, Supreme Court rules
More from Star Tribune
Local Racial imbalance in Minnesota schools must be 'substantial factor' in inadequate education to violate Constitution, Supreme Court rules
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday for a third straight time, and its officials signaled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark rate next year.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis will require safety training for high-rise window washers — for the first time
The union representing window washers has pushed for regulation for years.
Business
Apple now requires court orders in U.S. to access push notification data
Apple is now requiring that U.S. law enforcement agencies obtain a court order for information on its customers' push notifications, the alerts that iPhone apps send users that can reveal a lot about their online activity.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 86 cents to $69.47 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.02 to $74.26 per barrel.
Business
SmileDirectClub is shutting down. Where does that leave its customers?
Just months after filing for bankruptcy, SmileDirectClub announced it was shutting down its global operations and halting its teeth-aligner treatments.