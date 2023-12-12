Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.71 to $68.61 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.79 to $73.24 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 6 cents to $1.98 a gallon. January heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.51 a gallon. January natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell 50 cents to $1,993.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 4 cents to $23.02 per ounce, and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.79 per pound.
The dollar fell to 145.60 yen from 146.18 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0791 from $1.0762.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Epic wins its antitrust lawsuit against the Play Store. What does this verdict mean for Google?
Google lost an antitrust lawsuit over barriers to its Android app store, as a federal court jury has decided that the company's payments system was anticompetitive and damaged smartphone consumers and software developers.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street hits its highest level since early 2022 following inflation report
Wall Street rose to its best level in nearly 23 months, just a bit below its record high, after a report on Tuesday showed inflation in the United States is behaving pretty much as expected.
Business
Minnesota companies pull back on e-sports, which has an audience but little revenue
Despite the games themselves generating billions in sales annually, interest for watching people play them has waned with people no longer stuck in their homes with limited entertainment options.
Business
Poland's new prime minister vows to press the West to continue helping neighboring Ukraine
Poland's newly elected prime minister, Donald Tusk, vowed Tuesday that his government will demand that the West keep helping neighboring Ukraine, and pledged that Warsaw would be a stable ally of NATO and a leader in Europe.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/12/2023
Wall Street rose to its highest level since early 2022, just a bit below its record high, after a report showed inflation in the United States is behaving pretty much as expected.