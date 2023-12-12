Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.71 to $68.61 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.79 to $73.24 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 6 cents to $1.98 a gallon. January heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.51 a gallon. January natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell 50 cents to $1,993.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 4 cents to $23.02 per ounce, and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.79 per pound.

The dollar fell to 145.60 yen from 146.18 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0791 from $1.0762.