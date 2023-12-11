Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 9 cents to $71.32 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 19 cents to $76.03 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $2.04 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. January natural gas fell 15 cents to $2.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $20.80 to $1,993.70 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 22 cents to $23.06 per ounce, and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.78 per pound.
The dollar rose to 146.18 yen from 144.98 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0762 from $1.0758.
