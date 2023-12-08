Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.89 to $71.23 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.79 to $75.84 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.05 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.58 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $31.90 to $2,014.50 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 78 cents to $23.28 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.83 per pound.
The dollar rose to 144.98 yen from 143.45 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0758 from $1.0799.
South Metro Some Twin Cities residents are fed up with mail delays — and now the USPS is investigating
Business
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of technology used in popular generative AI services like ChatGPT that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Variety
Free toy store in Nashville gives families the dignity of choice while shopping for holiday gifts
When country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, helped create a free grocery store in Nashville, Tennessee, their goal was to give families in need the ability to choose their own food in a place that felt like a normal store.
Sports
Jordan Spieth pushes back on report that Patrick Cantlay is calling shots in PGA Tour negotiations
Jordan Spieth dispelled the notion he is part of an alliance with Tiger Woods and Patrick Cantlay on the PGA Tour board as the deadline nears for the tour to finalize its framework agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, who have lured away Masters champion Jon Rahm.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street hits 2023 high as it mulls whether economy is too warm or just right
Wall Street climbed back to its best level in 20 months on Friday following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. job market.
Business
Biden heads to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2B for 10 major rail projects around the country
President Joe Biden went to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country, including to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco.