Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.94 to $69.38 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.90 to $74.30 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 8 cents to $2.03 a gallon. January heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.58 a gallon. January natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $11.60 to $2,047.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $24.23 per ounce, and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.73 per pound.
The dollar rose to 147.36 yen from 147.26 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0769 from $1.0784.
China's exports in November edged higher for the first time in 7 months, while imports fell
China's exports rose in November, the first increase since April, while imports fell, according to customs data released Thursday.
Business
2023 (Taylor's Version): The year in pop culture
the process by which a storm strengthens dramatically in a short period.
Sports
Ex-Jaguars financial manager accused of stealing more than $22 million, according to court filing
A former financial manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been accused of stealing more than $22 million from the franchise through its virtual credit card program between 2019 and 2023, according to a seven-page court filing.
Obituaries
Minneapolis artist and advertising entrepreneur Miranda Moss dies at 81
Moss led the design firm Yamamoto Moss with charisma, grace and humor.
Business
House backs GOP bill to block EPA rule on tailpipe pollution; slams plan as electric-vehicle mandate
House Republicans approved a bill Wednesday to block strict new tailpipe pollution limits proposed by the Biden administration, calling the plan a back-door mandate for electric vehicles.