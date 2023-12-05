Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 72 cents to $72.32 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 83 cents to $77.20 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $2.11 a gallon. January heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.64 a gallon. January natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.90 to $2,036.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 36 cents to $24.55 per ounce, and March copper fell 6 cents to $3.78 per pound.

The dollar fell to 147.26 yen from 147.31 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0784 from $1.0828.