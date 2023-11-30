Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.90 to $75.96 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 27 cents to $82.83 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.20 a gallon. December heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.83 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $9.90 to $2,057.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 22 cents to $25.66 per ounce, and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.85 per pound.
The dollar rose to 148.24 yen from 147.25 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $$1.0890 from $1.0983.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
An appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
A New York appeals court Thursday reinstated a gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel after the former president repeatedly disparaged a law clerk in his New York civil fraud trial.
Business
A new study says about half of Nicaragua's population wants to emigrate
Lawyer Isabel Lazo's jobs are being systematically canceled by Nicaragua's increasingly repressive government.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street closes out its best month in more than a year
Stocks closed mostly higher Thursday as the market ended November with its biggest monthly gain in more than a year.
Business
Tesla delivers about a dozen stainless steel Cybertruck pickups as it tries to fix production woes
With manufacturing kinks still to be worked out, Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers Thursday, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production will begin.
Business
Minnesota company unveils one-milligram THC edibles to help new users 'find their dose'
Mary & Jane bucks the industry trend toward higher-potency cannabis to reach the 'canna-curious' through microdosing.