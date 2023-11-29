Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.45 to $77.86 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.42 to $83.10 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.28 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.89 a gallon. January natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $6.90 to $2,067.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $25.44 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.83 per pound.
The dollar fell to 147.25 yen from 147.44 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0983 from $1.0991.
UAW will try to organize workers at all US nonunion factories after winning new contracts in Detroit
Less than two weeks after ratifying new contracts with Detroit automakers, the United Auto Workers union announced plans Wednesday to try to simultaneously organize workers at more than a dozen nonunion auto factories.
Business
Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the US
Kraft Macaroni and… Fava Beans?
Business
Conservative Supreme Court justices seem open to an attack on the Securities and Exchange Commission
Conservative Supreme Court justices on Wednesday seemed open to a challenge to how the Securities and Exchange Commission fights fraud, in a case that could have far-reaching effects on other regulatory agencies.
Nation
Deutsche Bank was keen to land a 'whale' of a client in Trump, documents at his fraud trial show
Deutsche Bank viewed Donald Trump as a ''whale'' of a client, was eager to land him and eagerly cultivated a relationship that grew from $13,000 worth of revenue to $6 million in two years, according to documents presented Wednesday at the former president's civil fraud trial.
Business
Argentina's libertarian president-elect picks a former Central Bank chief as his economy minister
Argentina's president-elect, Javier Milei, announced Wednesday he has chosen Luis Caputo, a former finance minister and Central Bank chief known as an expert in markets, to lead the Economy Ministry when the right-wing leader takes office on Dec. 10.