Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.55 to $76.41 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.70 to $81.68 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.23 a gallon. December heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.91 a gallon. December natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $27.20 to $2,060.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 26 cents to $25.30 per ounce, and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.84 per pound.
The dollar fell to 147.44 yen from 148.62 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0991 from $1.0955.
