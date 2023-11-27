Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 68 cents to $74.86 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 60 cents to $79.98 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $2.18 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $2.84 a gallon. December natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $9.40 to $2,012.40 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 34 cents to $24.68 per ounce, and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.80 per pound.
The dollar fell to 148.62 yen from 149.50 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0955 from $1.0946.
