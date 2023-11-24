Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.56 to $75.54 per barrel Friday.
Brent crude for January delivery fell 84 cents to $80.23 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. December heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.84 a gallon. December natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $10.20 to $2,003 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 65 cents to $24.34 per ounce, and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 per pound.
The dollar fell to 149.48 yen from 149.60 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0945 from $1.0884.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale
Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged.
Business
Cleanup, air monitoring underway at Kentucky train derailment site
Kentucky officials and crews with rail operator CSX were working Friday to remove train cars and spilled material at the site of a derailment that sparked a chemical fire earlier in the week and prompted home evacuations in a nearby small town.
Business
Retailers offer bigger Black Friday discounts to lure hesitant shoppers hunting for the best deals
Shoppers hunting for big deals packed malls and stores on Black Friday as retailers stepped up discounts to entice customers who are sticking to stricter budgets this year and resisting impulse buying.
Nation
FDA expands cantaloupe recall after salmonella infections double in a week
U.S. health officials recalled three more brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes Friday as the number of people sickened by salmonella more than doubled this week.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.56 to $75.54 per barrel Friday.