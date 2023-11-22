Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 67 cents to $77.10 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 49 cents to $81.96 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.23 a gallon. December heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.89 a gallon. December natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.80 to $1,992.80 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 18 cents to $23.69 per ounce, and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.76 per pound.

The dollar rose to 149.60 Japanese yen from 148.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0884 from $1.0915.