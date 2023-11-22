Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 67 cents to $77.10 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 49 cents to $81.96 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.23 a gallon. December heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.89 a gallon. December natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.80 to $1,992.80 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 18 cents to $23.69 per ounce, and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.76 per pound.
The dollar rose to 149.60 Japanese yen from 148.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0884 from $1.0915.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
The late crush of holiday travelers picked up steam Wednesday, with about 2.7 million people expected to board flights and millions more planning to drive or take the train to Thanksgiving celebrations.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground, led by travel-related companies
Stocks rose on Wall Street Wednesday, led by big gains in travel-related companies as energy prices drop.
Business
Regulators and law enforcement crack down on crypto's bad actors. Congress has yet to take action
While the scandals in the cryptocurrency industry seem to never end, Washington policymakers appear to have little interest in pushing through legislation to codify the structure of the industry.
Nation
2 charged with operating sex ring that catered to wealthy clients will remain behind bars for now
Two people accused of operating a high-end brothel network with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs will remain behind bars for now, a judge said on Wednesday.
Local
Xcel's Prairie Island nuclear plant will be out of commission until January
An equipment issue at the Prairie Island plant near Red Wing hasn't impacted electric service, but it could lead to higher fuel costs that are passed down to Xcel's customers on their monthly bills.