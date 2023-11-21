Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 6 cents to $77.77 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 13 cents to $82.45 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.23 a gallon. December heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.92 a gallon. December natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $21.30 to $2,001.60 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 26 cents to $23.87 per ounce, and December copper was unchanged at $3.81 per pound.
The dollar was unchanged at 148.32 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0915 from $1.0946.
