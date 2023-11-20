Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.71 to $77.60 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.71 to $82.32 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.23 a gallon. December heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.85 a gallon. December natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $4.40 to $1,980.30 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 24 cents to $23.61 per ounce, and December copper rose 7 cents to $3.81 per pound.
The dollar fell to 148.32 Japanese yen from 149.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.0946 from $1.0899.
