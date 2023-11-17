Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.99 to $75.89 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $3.19 to $80.61 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 8 cents to $2.18 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.77 a gallon. December natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,984.70 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 8 cents to $23.85 per ounce, and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.74 per pound.
The dollar fell to 149.66 Japanese yen from 150.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.0899 from $1.0857.
Gap, Ross Stores rise; BJ's Wholesale, ChargePoint fall, Friday, 11/17/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its 3rd straight winning week with a tiny gain
Wall Street's third straight winning week came to a quiet close Friday, as stocks tacked a whisper more onto their sizzling gains for November so far.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/17/2023
Wall Street edged higher in quiet trading, closing out a third straight winning week and keeping November on track to be its biggest month of the year.
Business
ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, says he wasn't 'consistently candid'
The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI said Friday it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was ''not consistently candid in his communications'' with the board.
Business
Snoop Dogg says he's giving up 'smoke.' It caught some of his fans off guard
Asking for privacy, hip-hop legend and longtime marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg says he's going to stop smoking — though he didn't specify exactly what that might mean.