Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.99 to $75.89 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $3.19 to $80.61 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 8 cents to $2.18 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.77 a gallon. December natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,984.70 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 8 cents to $23.85 per ounce, and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.74 per pound.

The dollar fell to 149.66 Japanese yen from 150.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.0899 from $1.0857.