Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.76 to $72.90 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $3.76 to $77.42 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 10 cents to $2.10 a gallon. December heating oil fell 12 cents to $2.75 a gallon. December natural gas fell 13 cents to $3.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $23 to $1,987.30 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 39 cents to $23.93 per ounce, and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.70 per pound.
The dollar fell to 150.61 Japanese yen from 151.38 yen. The euro rose to $1.0857 from $1.0846.
