Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.60 to $76.66 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.29 to $81.18 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $2.20 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.87 a gallon. December natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.20 to $1,964.30 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 41 cents to $23.54 per ounce, and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.72 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.38 Japanese yen from 150.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0846 from $1.0881.