Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.60 to $76.66 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.29 to $81.18 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $2.20 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.87 a gallon. December natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.20 to $1,964.30 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 41 cents to $23.54 per ounce, and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.72 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.38 Japanese yen from 150.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0846 from $1.0881.
More from Star Tribune
Rochester 'A really serious situation': Rochester schools to cut $10 million after failed referendum
More from Star Tribune
Rochester 'A really serious situation': Rochester schools to cut $10 million after failed referendum
More from Star Tribune
Rochester 'A really serious situation': Rochester schools to cut $10 million after failed referendum
More from Star Tribune
Rochester 'A really serious situation': Rochester schools to cut $10 million after failed referendum
More from Star Tribune
Rochester 'A really serious situation': Rochester schools to cut $10 million after failed referendum
More from Star Tribune
Rochester 'A really serious situation': Rochester schools to cut $10 million after failed referendum
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
FCC adopts rules to eliminate 'digital discrimination' for communities with poor internet access
The Federal Communications Commission has enacted new rules intended to eliminate discrimination in access to internet services, a move which regulators are calling the first major U.S. digital civil rights policy.
Business
Target, Catalent rise; Alcon, Getty Images fall, Wednesday, 11/15/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Business
Nikki Haley walks back her demand that social media ban anonymous posters after facing GOP backlash
Nikki Haley on Wednesday partially walked back her proposed requirement that social media companies ban people from posting anonymously online for national security reasons, a stance for which she drew backlash across conservative social media and some of her GOP presidential rivals.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street adds some more to its stellar week and November so far
Wall Street added a bit more Wednesday to its big rally from a day before.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 11/15/2023
Wall Street added a bit more to its big rally from a day before and to its gains so far for November.