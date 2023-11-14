Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery was unchanged at $78.26 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 5 cents to $82.47 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $2.22 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $2.84 a gallon. December natural gas fell 9 cents to $3.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $16.30 to $1,966.50 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 77 cents to $23.13 per ounce, and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.68 per pound.

The dollar fell to 150.36 Japanese yen from 151.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.0881 from $1.0700.