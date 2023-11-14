Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery was unchanged at $78.26 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 5 cents to $82.47 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $2.22 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $2.84 a gallon. December natural gas fell 9 cents to $3.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $16.30 to $1,966.50 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 77 cents to $23.13 per ounce, and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.68 per pound.
The dollar fell to 150.36 Japanese yen from 151.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.0881 from $1.0700.
Stock market today: Wall Street soars as cooling inflation raises hopes for an end to rate hikes
Relief washed over Wall Street Tuesday, and stocks leaped to one of their best days of the year following a surprisingly encouraging report on inflation.
Business
Ohio business owner sues Norfolk Southern for February derailment that closed his companies
A business owner with companies near where a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire in February has sued the railroad for $500 million, saying most of his eastern Ohio companies have remained closed and he hasn't been able to reach a financial settlement with the railroad.
Business
U.S. inflation is cooling faster than expected, a sign interest rate hikes might be done
The consumer price index rose 3.2% year-over-year in October, down from 3.7% in September.
Business
San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63
Peter Seidler loved to dream out loud about a World Series parade for his San Diego Padres and their long-suffering fans. He spent that way, too, fearlessly committing hundreds of millions of dollars toward trying to bring his adopted hometown its first major title.
Business
YouTube creators will soon have to disclose use of gen AI in videos or risk suspension
YouTube is rolling out new rules for AI content, including a requirement that creators reveal whether they've used generative artificial intelligence to make realistic looking videos.