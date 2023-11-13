Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.09 to $78.26 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.09 to $82.52 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.24 a gallon. December heating oil rose 10 cents to $2.84 a gallon. December natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.50 to $1,950.20 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 8 cents to $22.36 per ounce, and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.67 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.61 Japanese yen from 151.60 yen. The euro rose to $1.0700 from $1.0679.
