Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.43 to $77.17 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.42 to $81.43 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $2.19 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.74 a gallon. December natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $32.10 to $1,937.70 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 63 cents to $22.28 per ounce, and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.59 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.60 Japanese yen from 151.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.0679 from $1.0668.
Variety
Caribou Coffee's original location in Edina will close in December
After 31 years of business, the chain's quaint first home is up for lease.
Business
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike
Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months.
Business
Moody's lowers US credit outlook, though keeps triple-A rating
The credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook on the U.S. government's debt on Friday to ''negative'' from ''stable,'' citing the cost of rising interest rates and political polarization in Congress.
Business
Wynn joins Caesars and MGM in reaching tentative deal to avoid a strike by Las Vegas hotel workers
Over seven months of tense negotiations, mandatory daily room cleanings underscored the big issues that Las Vegas union hotel workers were fighting to address in their first contracts since the pandemic: job security, better working conditions and safety while on the job.
Business
1.2 million chickens will be slaughtered at an Iowa farm where bird flu was found
An additional 1.2 million chickens will be slaughtered to prevent the spread of the bird flu after the virus was confirmed on an Iowa egg farm in the second massive case this week.