Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.43 to $77.17 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.42 to $81.43 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $2.19 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.74 a gallon. December natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $32.10 to $1,937.70 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 63 cents to $22.28 per ounce, and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.59 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.60 Japanese yen from 151.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.0679 from $1.0668.