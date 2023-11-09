Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 41 cents to $75.74 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 47 cents to $80.01 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $2.16 a gallon. December heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.72 a gallon. December natural gas fell 7 cents to $3.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12 to $1,969.80 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 18 cents to $22.91 per ounce, and December copper was unchanged at $3.64 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.33 Japanese yen from 151.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.0668 from $1.0703.
