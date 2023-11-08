Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.04 to $75.33 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.07 to $79.54 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. December heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.75 a gallon. December natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $15.70 to $1,957.80 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $22.73 per ounce, and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.64 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.06 Japanese yen from 150.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.0703 from $1.0695.
