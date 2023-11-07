Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.45 to $77.37 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $3.57 to $85.61 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. December heating oil fell 11 cents to $2.84 a gallon. December natural gas fell 12 cents to $3.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $15.10 to $1,973.50 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 64 cents to $22.59 per ounce, and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.68 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.46 Japanese yen from 149.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.0695 from $1.0724.