Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 31 cents to $80.82 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 29 cents to $85.18 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.24 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.95 a gallon. December natural gas fell 26 cents to $3.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $10.60 to $1,988.60 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 6 cents to $23.23 per ounce, and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.72 per pound.
The dollar rose to 149.98 Japanese yen from 149.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0724 from $1.0737.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
The Air Force asks Congress to protect its nuclear launch sites from encroaching wind turbines
The Air Force's vast fields of underground nuclear missile silos are rarely disturbed by more than the occasional wandering cow or floating spy balloon. But the service is now asking Congress to help with another unexpected danger: towering wind turbines, which are growing in number and size and are edging closer to the sites each year.
Business
Bangladesh raises monthly minimum wage for garment workers to $113 following weeks of protests
Authorities in Bangladesh announced a new salary structure on Tuesday for protesting garment factory workers with a 56% increase in the monthly minimum wage to $113 from the previous $75, a decision rejected by some workers' groups as too small.
Business
Law and order and the economy are focus of the British government's King's Speech
Britain's Conservative government set out a pre-election policy slate including tougher sentences for serious crimes and promises of elusive economic growth on Tuesday in a speech delivered by King Charles III at the grand State Opening of Parliament.
Business
UBS reports pre-tax loss in 3Q but says benefits of Credit Suisse merger gather steam
UBS reported Tuesday a $255 million pre-tax loss as the giant Swiss bank shed some 4,000 jobs globally, cut costs faster than expected, and reaped billions in asset inflows in the third quarter while moving forward with its government-orchestrated merger with rival Credit Suisse.
Business
Portuguese police arrest the prime minister's chief of staff in a corruption probe
Portuguese police have arrested the chief of staff of Prime Minister António Costa while making multiple raids of public buildings and other properties as part of a widespread corruption probe, the prosecutor's office said Tuesday.