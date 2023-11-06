Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 31 cents to $80.82 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 29 cents to $85.18 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.24 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.95 a gallon. December natural gas fell 26 cents to $3.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $10.60 to $1,988.60 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 6 cents to $23.23 per ounce, and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.72 per pound.

The dollar rose to 149.98 Japanese yen from 149.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0724 from $1.0737.