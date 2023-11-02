Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.02 to $82.46 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $2.22 to $86.85 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 6 cents to $2.25 a gallon. December heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.03 a gallon. December natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6 to $1,993.50 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents to $22.85 per ounce, and December copper rose 2 cents to $3.67 per pound.

The dollar fell to 150.43 Japanese yen from 151 yen. The euro rose to $1.0626 from $1.0543.