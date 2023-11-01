Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 58 cents to $80.44 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 39 cents to $84.63 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $2.19 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.96 a gallon. December natural gas fell 9 cents to $3.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.80 to $1,987.50 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 16 cents to $22.79 per ounce, and December copper was unchanged at $3.65 per pound.

The dollar fell to 151 Japanese yen from 151.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.0543 from $1.0581.