Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 58 cents to $80.44 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 39 cents to $84.63 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $2.19 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.96 a gallon. December natural gas fell 9 cents to $3.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $6.80 to $1,987.50 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 16 cents to $22.79 per ounce, and December copper was unchanged at $3.65 per pound.
The dollar fell to 151 Japanese yen from 151.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.0543 from $1.0581.
Trane Technologies, Generac rise; Estee Lauder, Match Group fall, Wednesday, 11/1/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Business
Prosecutor cites 'pyramid of deceit' by Sam Bankman-Fried; Defense lawyer says he's no monster
In a closing argument, a prosecutor told New York jurors Wednesday to follow overwhelming evidence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried 's ''pyramid of deceit'' to find him guilty of defrauding customers and investors of at least $10 billion while a defense lawyer said prosecutors were unfairly portraying an honest entrepreneur as a monster.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on hopes that the Fed's rate hikes are done
U.S. stocks rallied after the Federal Reserve indicated it may not need to pump the brakes any harder on Wall Street and the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Wednesday. The Dow gained 221 points, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.6%. Treasury yields also eased in the bond market after the Fed announced its decision to hold interest rates steady, as expected. The Fed hinted that a swift rise since the summer in Treasury yields, and the resulting tumble in stock prices, may be slowing inflation on their own and acting like rate-hike substitutes.
Business
Real estate industry facing pushback to longstanding rules setting agent commissions on home sales
A series of court challenges are seeking to upend longstanding real estate industry practices that determine the commissions agents receive on the sale of a home — and who foots the bill.
Business
Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
Donald Trump Jr. took the witness stand Wednesday at the civil fraud trial over whether his father overstated his wealth to banks and insurers, a case that threatens former President Donald Trump's real estate empire.