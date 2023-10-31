Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.29 to $81.02 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.33 to $85.02 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was basically flat at $2.22 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.99 a gallon. December natural gas rose 22 cents to $3.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $11.30 to $1,994.30 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 44 cents to $22.95 per ounce, and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.65 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.61 Japanese yen from 149.00 yen. The euro rose to 94.51 U.S. cents from 94.18 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
JetBlue, Caterpiller fall; Pinterest, AB InBev rise, Tuesday, 10/31/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Business
Auto strike settlements will raise costs for Detroit's Big 3. Will they be able to raise prices?
From generous pay and benefits to stronger job security, the United Auto Workers union won significant concessions in tentative settlements that have ended their strikes against Detroit's three automakers.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/31/2023
Wall Street closed higher to take a bit of the edge off another losing month.
Local
Twin Cities coalition has raised nearly $1B to help Black homeowners, entrepreneurs
The GroundBreak Coalition launched about a year ago to raise $5.3 billion over the next decade and close racial wealth disparities in the Twin Cities.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to soften the blow of its 3rd straight losing month
Wall Street rose Tuesday to take a bit of the edge off another losing month.