Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.29 to $81.02 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.33 to $85.02 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was basically flat at $2.22 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.99 a gallon. December natural gas rose 22 cents to $3.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $11.30 to $1,994.30 per ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 44 cents to $22.95 per ounce, and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.65 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.61 Japanese yen from 149.00 yen. The euro rose to 94.51 U.S. cents from 94.18 cents.