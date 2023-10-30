Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.23 to $82.31 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $3.03 to $87.45 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 9 cents to $2.22 a gallon. November heating oil fell 8 cents to $2.97 a gallon. December natural gas fell 13 cents to $3.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $7.10 to $2,005.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 51 cents to $23.40 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.66 a pound.
The dollar fell to 149.00 Japanese yen from 149.52 yen. The euro rose to $1.0618 from $1.0567.
President Joe Biden on Monday signed an ambitious executive order on artificial intelligence that seeks to balance the needs of cutting-edge technology companies with national security and consumer rights, creating an early set of guardrails that could be fortified by legislation and global agreements.
