Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.33 to $85.54 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.55 to $90.48 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.05 a gallon. November natural gas fell 5 cents to $3.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $1.10 to $1,998.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $22.89 an ounce and December copper rose 7 cents to $3.65 a pound.
The dollar fell to 149.52 Japanese yen from 150.38 yen. The euro rose to $1.0567 from $1.0561.
