Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.18 to $83.21 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $2.20 to $87.93 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.04 a gallon. November natural gas rose 20 cents to $3.21 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.50 to $1,997.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $22.91 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.58 a pound.
The dollar rose to 150.38 Japanese yen from 150.03 yen. The euro fell to $1.0561 from $1.0567.
Correction: Corporate-Water-Commitments story
In a story published Oct. 25-26, 2023, about an analysis of 72 companies on the sustainability of their water use, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the nonprofit sustainability advocate Ceres evaluated the companies based on the companies' progress toward their own goals. The analysis was done using metrics developed by Ceres.
Business
Yelloh, formerly Schwan's, cuts 90 delivery centers, 750 employees nationwide
The Minnesota company faces a "difficult reality" and will focus on home delivery in just 18 states and use UPS for the rest.
Business
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
Sam Bankman-Fried, testifying at his fraud trial, cast himself Friday as a bumbling cryptocurrency visionary who knew nothing about the industry when he started FTX, nothing about marketing when he became the face of his company and not enough about his businesses to realize his company was $10 billion in the hole before it collapsed.
Business
A Pennsylvania coroner wants an officer charged in a driver's shooting death. A prosecutor disagrees
A western Pennsylvania coroner wants a police officer who shot and killed a man after a car chase to be charged in his death, a recommendation that has generated strong backlash from the local prosecutor who maintains the shooting was justified.
Nation
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
The COVID-19 treatments millions of Americans have taken for free from the federal government will enter the private market next week with a hefty price tag.