Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.18 to $83.21 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $2.20 to $87.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.04 a gallon. November natural gas rose 20 cents to $3.21 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2.50 to $1,997.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $22.91 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.58 a pound.

The dollar rose to 150.38 Japanese yen from 150.03 yen. The euro fell to $1.0561 from $1.0567.