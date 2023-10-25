Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.65 to $85.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.06 to $90.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. November heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.03 a gallon. November natural gas rose 4 cents to $3.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.80 to $1,994.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 11 cents to $23.01 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.59 a pound.

The dollar rose to 150.03 Japanese yen from 149.93 yen. The euro fell to $1.0567 from $1.0589.