Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 62 cents to $88.75 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 22 cents to $92.16 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. November heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.16 a gallon. November natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $13.90 to $1,994.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 47 cents to $23.50 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.56 a pound.
The dollar was unchanged at 149.87 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0592 from $1.0581.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Sports
No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing
No. 2 Michigan announced Friday it has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by Wolverines opponents.
Nation
Pennsylvania governor's office settles for $295K a former staffer's claim senior aide harassed her
The office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro settled a former employee's claim she was sexually harassed by a senior aide earlier this year by agreeing to pay her and her lawyers $295,000, according to documents released by the administration late Friday under the state's open records law.
Business
DeSantis will call Florida lawmakers back to Capitol to impose new sanctions on Iran
Presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will bring lawmakers back to Tallahassee for a special session to impose additional sanctions on Iran, his office said Friday.
Business
Navigator cancels proposed Midwestern CO2 pipeline, citing 'unpredictable' regulatory processes
A company on Friday said it would cancel its plans for a 1,300-mile (2,092-kilometer) pipeline across five Midwestern states that would have gathered carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants and buried the gas deep underground.
Business
SolarEdge Technologies, Regions Financial fall; Autoliv, Euronet rise, Friday, 10/20/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: