Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.05 to $89.37 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 88 cents to $92.38 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.36 a gallon. November heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.17 a gallon. November natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $12.20 to $1,980.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 7 cents to $23.103 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 149.87 Japanese yen from 149.90 yen. The euro rose to $1.0581 from $1.0536.