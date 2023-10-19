Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.05 to $89.37 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 88 cents to $92.38 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.36 a gallon. November heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.17 a gallon. November natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.20 to $1,980.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 7 cents to $23.103 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.60 a pound.
The dollar fell to 149.87 Japanese yen from 149.90 yen. The euro rose to $1.0581 from $1.0536.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
FBI: Thousands of remote IT workers sent wages to North Korea to help fund weapons program
Thousands of information technology workers contracting with U.S. companies have for years secretly sent millions of dollars of their wages to North Korea for use in its ballistic missile program, FBI and Department of Justice officials said.
Nation
At Donald Trump's civil trial, scrutiny shifts to son Eric's 'lofty ideas' for valuing a property
NEW YORK — The spotlight at Donald Trump's civil fraud trial turned Thursday to the former president's son Eric, with documents and testimony suggesting the…
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls after 10-year yield climbs to the cusp of 5%
Wall Street is falling Thursday as it faces the prospect of a 5% yield on the 10-year Treasury for the first time since 2007.
Business
Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club
If British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is successful in his attempt to buy a minority stake in Manchester United, he could end up with a major say in the running of the underperforming club.
Business
Feds OK natural gas pipeline expansion in Pacific Northwest over environmentalist protests
Federal regulators on Thursday approved the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest over the protest of environmental groups and top officials in West Coast states, who said it goes against the region's plans to address climate change and could pose a wildfire risk.