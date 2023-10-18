Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.66 to $88.32 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.60 to $91.50 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.35 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.14 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $32.60 to $1,968.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 8 cents to $23.10 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.59 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.90 Japanese yen from 149.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.0536 from $1.0569.
